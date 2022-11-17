One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Blue Star Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2022.

One 97 Communications Ltd lost 9.27% to Rs 545.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93808 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 3910.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18782 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 566.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29043 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd fell 4.26% to Rs 34.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd dropped 4.09% to Rs 1121.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35853 shares in the past one month.

