Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 500 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.73% to Rs 440.40 after the company said that it has secured new construction orders worth Rs 500.05 crore.'

The first project involves MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) work for design, fabrication, supply and erection of pre-engineering building structural steel works at Mandale Depot cum workshop at Mumbai Metro Rail project of MMRDA for Rs 68.05 crore.

The second order encompasses light house major upgradation for Chandigarh Railway Station on modular concept on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode at Chandigarh for Rs 462 crore.

"The total order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 3644.77 crore, till date. the company said in a statement.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

On consolidated basis, the company reported 9.3% rise in net profit to Rs 39.10 crore despite of 10.8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 622.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

