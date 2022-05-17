Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 0.72%, gains for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.6, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.49% in last one year as compared to a 6.82% gain in NIFTY and a 8.92% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.6, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 16138.3. The Sensex is at 53946.26, up 1.84%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has slipped around 4.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12608.25, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.3, up 0.65% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 42.49% in last one year as compared to a 6.82% gain in NIFTY and a 8.92% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 26.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)