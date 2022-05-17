Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd continues to rise

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.3, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.97% jump in NIFTY and a 23.2% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.3, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.01% on the day, quoting at 16160.4. The Sensex is at 53995.88, up 1.93%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 10.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 15.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1952.2, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

