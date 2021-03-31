Kalpataru Power sizzles on multiple orders win

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 2.07% to Rs 385.25 after the company received new orders worth Rs 625 crore across various businesses.
The global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector bagged orders from Africa in the power transmission business. The company also won an order for railway electrification in India. Meanwhile, Kalpataru Power's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.
Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Power said, order wins for 2020-21 have reached around Rs 8,500 crore at standalone level and has exceeded Rs 16,000 crore at consolidated level. Our diversified order book, robust execution capabilities and strong balance sheet position gives us confidence of growth from a long-term perspective.
Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission & distribution.
