Indiamart to acquire 11% stake in Legistify

Indiamart Intermesh, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, has agreed to acquire 11.01% stake of Legistify Services through SSHA signed between the parties.
Legistify Services, via its flagship product Legistrak, offers a SaaS (software as a service)-based ERP tool which allows enterprises to manage their legal workflows. Some of the key features of the Legistrak tool are litigation tracking, notices management, legal vendor management, etc.
Indiamart said that this investment is in line with its long-term objective of offering various SaaS based solutions for businesses. Indiamart Intermesh, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online intends to invest a total a total cash consideration of Rs 1.30 crore. It will acquire 100 equity shares and 1,146 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) (as part of the primary fundraise by the entity) and 1,580 CCPS (from existing investors via a secondary purchase).
The final aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 11.01% on a fully converted and diluted basis. The announcement was made during market hours today, 30 March 2021.
Shares of Indiamart Intermesh gained 0.27% to Rs 7,803 on BSE.
IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. The company makes it easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India through business enablement solutions.
The company reported 29.35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.20 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 198.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU