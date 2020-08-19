Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 48.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.64% to Rs 14.16 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 48.51% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.64% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.1626.0522.7417.932.904.461.783.411.212.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)