Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 48.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uni Abex Alloy Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
India probes alleged dumping of flat rolled copper products from China, 5 other Asian countries
Coronavirus: no confirmed patient in Chhattisgarh yet
Land ports deadlock: Exporters considering riverine route to Bangladesh
Merchandise exports dip 60.3% in April 2020
-
Sales decline 45.64% to Rs 14.16 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 48.51% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.64% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.1626.05 -46 OPM %22.7417.93 -PBDT2.904.46 -35 PBT1.783.41 -48 NP1.212.35 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU