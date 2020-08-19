Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 48.51% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.64% to Rs 14.16 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 48.51% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.64% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.1626.05 -46 OPM %22.7417.93 -PBDT2.904.46 -35 PBT1.783.41 -48 NP1.212.35 -49

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:51 IST

