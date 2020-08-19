Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 18.73% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 18.73% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.476.07 -10 OPM %71.3057.00 -PBDT4.924.48 10 PBT4.013.51 14 NP2.982.51 19

