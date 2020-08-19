Uflex consolidated net profit rises 116.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 1949.87 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 116.64% to Rs 196.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 1949.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1949.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1949.871949.7021.3513.99367.16219.35262.67117.68196.4590.68

