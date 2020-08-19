Uflex consolidated net profit rises 116.64% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 1949.87 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 116.64% to Rs 196.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 1949.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1949.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1949.871949.70 0 OPM %21.3513.99 -PBDT367.16219.35 67 PBT262.67117.68 123 NP196.4590.68 117

Wed, August 19 2020. 07:50 IST

