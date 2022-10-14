Unichem Lab gains on receiving USFDA nod for seizure treatment drug

Unichem Laboratories rose 1.57% to Rs 366.60 after the company said that it has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its Extended Phenytoin Sodium capsules from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The said drug is a generic version of Dilantin (Phenytoin Sodium) capsules of Viatris Specialty LLC.

Extended Phenytoin Sodium capsules are indicated for the treatment of tonic-clonic (grand mal) and psychomotor (temporal lobe) seizures and prevention and treatment of seizures occurring during or following neurosurgery.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant, the drug maker said.

Unichem Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It addresses the needs of therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and pain management.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.37 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 11.49 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales rose 3.9% year on year to Rs 309.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)