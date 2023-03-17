Unichem Lab gets USFDA nod for chest pain drug

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Ranolazine extended-release tablets.

The approved ANDA is a generic version of Ranexa of Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ranolazine extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of chronic angina (chest pain).

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa plant.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63.93 crore in Q3 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 14.10 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales declined 2.8% YoY to Rs 302.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The scrip fell 1.96% to currently trade at Rs 287 on the BSE.

