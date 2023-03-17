G R Infra emerges lowest bidder for Odisha project

G R Infraprojects said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) by East Coast Railway for construction of tunnel work & allied works of Khurda - Bolangir new rail line project.

The order includes Construction of tunnel work between Km. 153.0 to 180.0 (Adenigarh - Purunakatak) consisting of Tunnel‐T4, T5, T6 & T7 & allied works of Khurda - Bolangir new rail line project in east coast railway.

The bid cost of project is Rs 587.59 crore and it will be completed within 24 months from the date of letter of acceptance.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% YoY to Rs 2,191.88 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip was down 0.68% to Rs 1,022.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)