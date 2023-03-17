FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 117.23 points or 0.72% at 16073.16 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 5%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 3.71%),BCL Industries Ltd (down 2.77%),ITC Ltd (down 2.6%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 1.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gillette India Ltd (down 1.82%), Godrej Industries Ltd (down 1.8%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 1.31%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 1.21%).

On the other hand, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.65%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 3.41%), and Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 2.16%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 123.86 or 0.21% at 57758.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.75 points or 0.11% at 17004.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.11 points or 0.5% at 27114.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.81 points or 0.22% at 8587.48.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1450 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)