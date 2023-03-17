Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rushil Decor Ltd, Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2023.

Creative Eye Ltd lost 6.61% to Rs 4.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6078 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 278.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3827 shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd crashed 6.29% to Rs 105.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3053 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd corrected 5.17% to Rs 32.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6302 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd pared 5.10% to Rs 61.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29462 shares in the past one month.

