Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and GRM Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2023.

Swan Energy Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 229.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52166 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 298.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd crashed 5.34% to Rs 263.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10347 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd fell 4.09% to Rs 2557.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7356 shares in the past one month.

GRM Overseas Ltd pared 3.55% to Rs 212.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18545 shares in the past one month.

