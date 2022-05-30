Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Timken India Ltd, 3M India Ltd and Affle India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2022.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd soared 14.88% to Rs 272.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19570 shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd surged 13.20% to Rs 4640. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3627 shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd spiked 11.24% to Rs 2185.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2481 shares in the past one month.

3M India Ltd exploded 9.92% to Rs 19350.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 673 shares in the past one month.

Affle India Ltd spurt 9.16% to Rs 1023. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50402 shares in the past one month.

