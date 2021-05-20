Unichem Lab spurts on receiving approval for generic antidepressant

Unichem Laboratories surged 6.5% to Rs 355.50 after the drug maker announced that it has received ANDA approval for amitriptyline Hcl tablets from the US drug regulator.

Amitriptyline Hcl tablets are a generic version of Elavil of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. The drug is indicated for the relief of symptoms of depression. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa plant.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.56 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 14.60 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 18.7% YoY to Rs 326.28 crore.

