Volumes jump at La Opala RG Ltd counter

TCI Express Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 May 2021.

La Opala RG Ltd witnessed volume of 29.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.41% to Rs.265.20. Volumes stood at 4.33 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd registered volume of 14.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.80% to Rs.1,276.50. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd registered volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37884 shares. The stock rose 6.96% to Rs.15,809.00. Volumes stood at 63153 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 107.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.03% to Rs.806.30. Volumes stood at 8.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd witnessed volume of 16.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.96% to Rs.592.05. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

