Metal shares tank

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 539.89 points or 2.8% at 18733.22 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.53%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.31%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.93%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.77%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.78%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.42%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.15%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.11%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.95%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28.81 or 0.06% at 49873.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.65 points or 0.26% at 14990.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 121.44 points or 0.53% at 23050.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.68 points or 0.15% at 7299.71.

On BSE,1693 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

