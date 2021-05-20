TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shriram EPC Ltd, IMP Powers Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2021.

TD Power Systems Ltd tumbled 10.33% to Rs 197.4 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12421 shares in the past one month.

Shriram EPC Ltd crashed 9.86% to Rs 5.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

IMP Powers Ltd lost 9.49% to Rs 14.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1784 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd fell 7.49% to Rs 50. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12348 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd dropped 6.88% to Rs 54.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55997 shares in the past one month.

