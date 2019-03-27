Board of Beeyu Overseas approves change in registered office

JUST IN
The Board of Beeyu Overseas through a resolution passed by circulation has approved to shift the existing Registered Office of the company from Fulhara (Bhimgachh), P. O.

Ramganj, Block- Islampur-733207, Dist. Uttar Dinajpur (W. B) to 15, Chittaranjan Avenue, Ground floor, Kolkata-700 072 w.e.f, 27 March, 2019.

Wed, March 27 2019.

