Board of Marathon Nextgen Realty approves acquisition of MNTP and investment proposal up to Rs 150 cr

-
ALSO READ
Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit rises 75.87% in the September 2018 quarter
Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the December 2018 quarter
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ethiopian runners win Tokyo Marathon men's, women's races
Four-time Olympic champ Farah to run 2019 London Marathon
-
The Board of Marathon Nextgen Realty at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity of 'Marathon Nextgen Townships' (MNTP) for a consideration of Rs 1 lakh.
The Board also approved investment proposal/s upto Rs 150 crore to spur up its growth activities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU