Board of Marathon Nextgen Realty approves acquisition of MNTP and investment proposal up to Rs 150 cr

The Board of Marathon Nextgen Realty at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity of 'Marathon Nextgen Townships' (MNTP) for a consideration of Rs 1 lakh.

The Board also approved investment proposal/s upto Rs 150 crore to spur up its growth activities.

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 17:52 IST

