Lloyds Metals & Energy's proposed steel plant at Konsari receives Mega Project Status

Lloyds Metals & Energy announced that the company has been conferred the status of mega project under Package Scheme of Incentives - 2013 and received approval for incentives or facilities from Industries, of vide letter dated 25 March, 2019 received on 26 March, 2019 in respect to the proposed mineral based at konsari, Distt. Gadchorioli.

