Relaxo Footwears receives ratings action from ICRA

Relaxo Footwears announced that ICRA has taken the following ratings action as under:

a) Retained Long term rating of Rs. 140.00 crore on Fund based facilities of the Company at [ICRA] AA (pronounced as ICRA double A).

The outlook on the long term rating has been revised to Stable from Positive.

b) Retained Short term rating of Rs. 120.00 crore on Non fund based facilities of the Company at [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced as ICRA A One Plus).

