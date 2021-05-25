Hindustan Oil Exploration provides update on Western Offshore Project (B-80 field)

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company updated on status of installation of facilities completed in B-80 field and installation works delayed due to cyclone and the onset of monsoon:
1. Offshore Installation, a jack up rig (Key Gibraltar) converted as an offshore processing unit has been successfully installed in the field and is ready to receive the oil and gas for processing from the subsea wells.
2. Flow lines have been laid and connected to the wells and the offshore processing unit. Similarly, the control umbilical to the trees of subsea wells and the processing unit are duly laid, connected and tested.
3. Gas export pipeline from offshore processing unit to the existing gas pipeline of ONGC to Hazira Terminal has been laid and hot tapped with ONGC line, which completes the requirements of gas evacuation.
4.
Oil export pipeline from the offshore processing unit to the Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM) has been completed and connected to the PLEM. The under-buoy hose is installed and ready to connect to the Calm Buoy.
5. Calm Buoy was to be moored with six pile anchors and all the six piles have been driven to the required depth with anchor chains and are ready to moor the calm buoy.
Consequent to the cyclone and the onset of monsoon, the connection of anchors chains to the calm buoy was not possible.
Until the calm buoy is installed and pre-tensioned with anchors, the Floating Storage Offshore (FSO) cannot be moored to receive and store the oil. Therefore, the production cannot commence till the calm buoy is fully moored and the hose is connected to the calm buoy. This work will take about to 7-10 days at offshore and is expected to be completed once the monsoon is over. Therefore, the first oil from the field is delayed to the third quarter of this financial year.
With regard to the increase in 10% of Participating Interest to 60% in B-80 field, the amendment to Revenue Sharing Contract (RSC) is being pursued with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
