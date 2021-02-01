Union Budget 2021-22 to dictate market trend

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 30 points at the opening bell.

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for January starting from today, 1 February 2021.

Union Budget 2021-22:

Market is awaiting key reforms that could push growth and kickstart the capex cycle in the economy. The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented today, 1 February 2021. The Parliament session started from January 29, and would be held in two phases. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on 8 April 2021.

In economic data, Markit Manufacturing PMI for January will be declared today, 1 February 2021.

The GST revenue collected for January 2021 till 6 PM on January 31 is Rs 1,19,847 crores. This is the highest GST revenue the government has collected since the rollout of the goods and services tax regime. The GST revenues for January is 8% higher than the revenues collected in the same month last year. In January 2020, the government had garnered around Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks were were mixed on Monday as official data released over the weekend showed manufacturing activity in China growing at a slower pace in January.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 51.3 in January, according to a statement by the country's National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday. In comparison, the reading for December was 51.9, remaining above the 50-level which indicates growth.

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed.

Meanwhile, new trial results from Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine disappointed some investors because it was less effective on some variants, also hurting market sentiment.

J&J said its one-dose vaccine demonstrated 66% effectiveness overall in protecting against Covid-19. The vaccine was 72% effective in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa after four weeks, the company said. The vaccine however offered complete protection against Covid-related hospitalizations.

Worries of a short squeeze grew after an army of retail investors returned to trade shares in GameStop Corp and Koss Corp. The stocks sky-rocketed after brokers including Robinhood eased some of the restrictions they had placed on trading. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned both brokerages and social media traders that it was closely monitoring potential wrongdoing.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks extended losses for the sixth straight session on Friday. Weak global cues triggered selling pressure. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 588.59 points or 1.26% to 46,285.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 182.95 points or 1.32% to 13,634.60.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,930.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,443.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 January, provisional data showed.

