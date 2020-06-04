JUST IN
Union Cabinet Approves Amendment To Essential Commodities Act

The Union Cabinet approved amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, on Wednesday.

The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar noted that farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). The new framework will include enabling barrier-free inter-state trade as well as e-trading of agricultural produce in the country.

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 09:09 IST

