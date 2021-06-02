United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1247, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.28% in last one year as compared to a 53.74% rally in NIFTY and a 18.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1247, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 15468.7. The Sensex is at 51502.85, down 0.83%.United Breweries Ltd has added around 3.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35241.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98245 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1255.5, down 0.24% on the day. United Breweries Ltd jumped 33.28% in last one year as compared to a 53.74% rally in NIFTY and a 18.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 282.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

