Ramco Systems climbs on bagging order from Bristow Group

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems to deploy its aviation software for Bristow Group
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
Ramco Systems to implement its aviation software for Iberia Maintenance
Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite for CHI Aviation
Ramco Systems jumps on order win
-
Ramco Systems jumped 3.57% to Rs 553.40 after Bristow Group Inc. adopted the company's Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 for its digitally transformation.Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 to digitally transform the maintenance and engineering operations of US-based Bristow Group Inc.
Bristow Group is one of the world's largest helicopter operators providing offshore transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.
The implementation of Ramco Aviation Software will enable Bristow to achieve smart inventory, maintenance management and streamline organization-wide warranty tracking processes. The seamless integration of the solution with Bristow's financial application will help the company achieve on-time billing and financial closure.
Virender Aggarwal, CEO of Ramco Systems said, "Our partnership with Bristow underscores Ramco's track record as a leading software provider for the rotor wing segment. By harnessing the innovative features of our software, we are confident Bristow will be able to optimise its operational efficiency and accelerate its digital transformation strategy."
Ramco Systems is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprisesoftware in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.
On a consolidated basis, Ramco Systems' net profit tanked 58.90% to Rs 7.45 crore on 12.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 149.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU