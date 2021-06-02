Ramco Systems climbs on bagging order from Bristow Group

Ramco Systems jumped 3.57% to Rs 553.40 after Bristow Group Inc. adopted the company's Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 for its digitally transformation.

Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 to digitally transform the maintenance and engineering operations of US-based Bristow Group Inc.

Bristow Group is one of the world's largest helicopter operators providing offshore transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.

The implementation of Ramco Aviation Software will enable Bristow to achieve smart inventory, maintenance management and streamline organization-wide warranty tracking processes. The seamless integration of the solution with Bristow's financial application will help the company achieve on-time billing and financial closure.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO of Ramco Systems said, "Our partnership with Bristow underscores Ramco's track record as a leading software provider for the rotor wing segment. By harnessing the innovative features of our software, we are confident Bristow will be able to optimise its operational efficiency and accelerate its digital transformation strategy."

Ramco Systems is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprisesoftware in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Systems' net profit tanked 58.90% to Rs 7.45 crore on 12.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 149.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

