Adani Green Energy Ltd in demand

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1289, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 370.7% in last one year as compared to a 54.02% gain in NIFTY and a 48.28% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1289, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 15497.1. The Sensex is at 51560, down 0.72%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 24.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19976.8, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

