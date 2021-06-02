FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 91.23 points or 0.69% at 13043.61 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 3.28%), ITC Ltd (down 2.65%),DFM Foods Ltd (down 2.59%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.3%),Dabur India Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nestle India Ltd (down 1.24%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 0.96%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 0.9%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 0.71%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 0.6%).

On the other hand, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 8.33%), KRBL Ltd (up 6.33%), and Future Consumer Ltd (up 5.28%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 399.98 or 0.77% at 51534.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.75 points or 0.55% at 15489.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.98 points or 1.04% at 23766.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.97 points or 1.23% at 7540.83.

On BSE,1999 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

