United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1407.5, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 45.23% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 14.98% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1407.5, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16331.7. The Sensex is at 54706.06, up 0.56%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 2.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36691.9, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98188 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1412, down 0.43% on the day. United Breweries Ltd jumped 45.23% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 14.98% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 144.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)