Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd soars 0.68%, gains for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 4488.35, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.64% in last one year as compared to a 44.3% jump in NIFTY and a 75.76% jump in the Nifty IT.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4488.35, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 16338.1. The Sensex is at 54713.83, up 0.57%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has gained around 15.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31441, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68720 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

