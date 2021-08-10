Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 12581.35, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.23% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 14.98% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12581.35, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16331.7. The Sensex is at 54706.06, up 0.56%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has lost around 4.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36691.9, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2365 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5999 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

