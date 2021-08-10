Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd under sustained pressure

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 260.95, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.23% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 23.58% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 260.95, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16331.7. The Sensex is at 54706.06, up 0.56%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19272.75, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 260.7, down 0.82% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

