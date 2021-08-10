AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1301.55, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.75% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.83% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1301.55, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 16335.5. The Sensex is at 54701.8, up 0.55%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 9.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36028.95, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1307.85, up 3.17% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 86.75% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.83% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)