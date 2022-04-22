United Breweries Ltd spurts 2.27%, up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1517.35, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 12.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1517.35, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 17291.65. The Sensex is at 57607.66, down 0.52%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38005.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1529.85, up 3.03% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 33% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 12.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 115.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

