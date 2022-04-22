SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 2.33%, up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 814.3, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.13% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 10.28% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 814.3, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 17291.65. The Sensex is at 57607.66, down 0.52%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has dropped around 5.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16959.95, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 817.2, up 2.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 62.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

