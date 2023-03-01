United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1464.65, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.24% in last one year as compared to a 4.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.27% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1464.65, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 17419.15. The Sensex is at 59342.26, up 0.64%. United Breweries Ltd has slipped around 7.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44940.45, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86940 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

