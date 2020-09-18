United Spirits announces change in directorate and CFO

United Spirits announced the following changes in directorate of the company:

1) As part of the career progression, Sanjeev Churiwala, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company will transition into the role of Regional Finance Director - APAC within Diageo group effective 1st October 2020. Consequently, Sanjeev Churiwala has submitted his resignation as Director, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company effective end of day 30 September 2020.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has accepted his resignation from the aforesaid positions.

Consequent to the above, board of directors at its meeting held today approved the appointment of Pradeep Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 1 October 2020. Pradeep Jain is currently working with the Company as Executive Vice President - Commercial Finance. In addition to finance, IT & Secretarial functions will also report to Pradeep Jain.

