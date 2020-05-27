United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Compucom Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 1990.50 crore

Net profit of United Spirits declined 52.52% to Rs 58.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 1990.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2317.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.90% to Rs 658.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 700.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 9325.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9340.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1990.502317.50 -14 9325.409340.80 0 OPM %12.4112.26 -16.8314.90 - PBDT202.00228.90 -12 1379.001223.80 13 PBT116.90173.10 -32 1093.701009.10 8 NP58.40123.00 -53 658.90700.20 -6

