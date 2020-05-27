Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 786.49 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Financial Services rose 48.41% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 786.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.64% to Rs 282.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 47.09% to Rs 2859.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1944.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

