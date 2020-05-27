JUST IN
Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 786.49 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Financial Services rose 48.41% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 786.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.64% to Rs 282.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 47.09% to Rs 2859.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1944.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales786.49569.11 38 2859.761944.27 47 OPM %54.1844.95 -55.5047.44 - PBDT154.6160.21 157 581.90264.72 120 PBT95.9743.50 121 415.91204.10 104 NP64.0443.15 48 282.29150.44 88

