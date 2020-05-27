Compucom Software standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 73.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.11% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.15% to Rs 14.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.432.8714.1164.59-0.58-61.325.3218.420.571.733.1215.390.220.121.736.340.281.051.085.43

