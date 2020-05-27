Compucom Software standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 3.43 croreNet profit of Compucom Software declined 73.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.11% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.15% to Rs 14.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.432.87 20 14.1164.59 -78 OPM %-0.58-61.32 -5.3218.42 - PBDT0.571.73 -67 3.1215.39 -80 PBT0.220.12 83 1.736.34 -73 NP0.281.05 -73 1.085.43 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU