United Spirits Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 763.85, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 18.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 763.85, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17668.95. The Sensex is at 59537.92, up 0.06%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 12.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44220.35, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

