United Spirits standalone net profit rises 42.84% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 2500.90 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 42.84% to Rs 192.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 134.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 2500.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2263.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2500.902263.30 10 OPM %13.9112.03 -PBDT354.00230.10 54 PBT318.50196.40 62 NP192.40134.70 43

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

