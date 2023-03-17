Universal MEP (a Voltas subsidiary) bags power projects worth Rs 1770 cr

Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services (UMPESL), a 100% subsidiary of Voltas has bagged multiple SITC project orders worth Rs 1770 crore in the Electrical Power Distribution business for FY 22-23, including a solar power project.

These orders were won in the highly competitive market and will benefit more than 46 million Indians across states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka.

