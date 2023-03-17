JUST IN
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories sells non-core dermatology brands

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the signing of a deal to divest certain non-core brands of the company in the dermatology segments to Eris Lifesciences.

Under the agreement, Eris Lifesciences will be assigned the trademark of these brands by Dr.

Reddy's for a consideration of Rs. 275 crore. As per IQVIA MAT December 2022, the divested portfolio saw sales of Rs. 60 crore in India.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:48 IST

