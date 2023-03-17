Dr. Reddy's Laboratories sells non-core dermatology brands

-
Under the agreement, Eris Lifesciences will be assigned the trademark of these brands by Dr.
Reddy's for a consideration of Rs. 275 crore. As per IQVIA MAT December 2022, the divested portfolio saw sales of Rs. 60 crore in India.
