Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 13.44 croreNet profit of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 43.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 62.41 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.440 0 62.410 0 OPM %6.700 -15.430 - PBDT10.48-0.01 LP 49.00-0.01 LP PBT10.30-0.01 LP 48.30-0.01 LP NP9.24-0.01 LP 43.90-0.01 LP
