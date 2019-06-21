UPL firms up on value buying

rose 1.12% to Rs 879.30 at 13:40 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Meanwhile, S&P was down 214.54 points or 0.55% at 39,384.09.

On BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 1.51 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 914.35 and an intraday low of Rs 869.25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,045 on 12 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 537.90 on 19 July 2018.

Shares of fell 12.96% in the past two trading sessions to settle at Rs 869.60 yesterday, 20 June 2019, from its close of Rs 999.10 on 18 June 2019.

UPL's consolidated net profit fell 57.4% to Rs 316 crore on a 49.8% rise in net sales to Rs 8525 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

UPL is involved in and supplying crop protection and specialty worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)