Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 1.11%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 50.15, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.8% gain in NIFTY and a 14.28% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.15, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11774.45. The Sensex is at 39345.63, down 0.65%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has dropped around 1.38% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2940.1, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 229.03 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 50.3, up 1.11% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 40.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.8% gain in NIFTY and a 14.28% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 8.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
